Hawaii reports 1,177 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,177 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

There are 775 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 74 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 179 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 68 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 221,533

The state death toll rose to 1,191.



The state stands at 74.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: