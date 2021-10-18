Hawaii reports 117 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 117 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Monday, Oct. 18.

There are 54 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 29 on the Big Island, 13 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, and eight diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 82,511.

The state death toll rises to 876.

The state stands at 70.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: