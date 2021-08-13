Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,167 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Friday, Aug. 13.

Friday’s cases are a mix of daily cases and those not reported earlier in the week due to an electronic laboratory reporting system the DOH experienced for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 10 and again on Tuesday, August 11.

As a result of the interruption, a delay in the reporting of cases occurred. On Wednesday, DOH officials reassured that test results can be expected to be fully updated by the end of the work week.

Governor David Ige took to Twitter to clarify that the average daily count during the three days impacted by the data interruption is 729 per day.

I’ll be holding a press conference at 10 AM to discuss the latest rise. You can watch it on my Facebook page or tune in to your help preferred local news station. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 13, 2021

There are 837 COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 151 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 109 on Maui, six on Molokai and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 49,564.

The state death toll rises to 547.

The state stands at 61.1% of vaccinated residents.

Hawaii County: 5,308 (151)

Honolulu: 35,429 (837)

Kauai: 778 (46)

Maui: 5,867 (109)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 113 (6)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,952 (18)

Required Hospitalization: 2,971

Deaths: 547

Cases in the past 14 days: 7,327

Probable Cases