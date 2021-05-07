Hawaii reports 115 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 115 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, May 7.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was removed from the counts

That brings the state total to 33,036.

There are 82 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 14 on Maui, eight on Kauai, one on Lanai and six residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll stands at 486.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: