Hawaii reports 114 coronavirus cases, two new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 114 coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Saturday, July 10.

There are 71 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 20 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, seven on Maui, and 14 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,379.

The state death toll rises to 521.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,341 (20)

Honolulu: 28,253 (71)

Kauai: 409 (2)

Maui: 4,736 (7)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,445 (14)

Required Hospitalization: 2,520 (5)

Deaths: 521 (2)

Cases in the past 14 days: 672

Probable Cases