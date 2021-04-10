Hawaii reports 114 Coronavirus cases, one new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday, April 10.

That brings state total to 30,684.

There are 74 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on Maui, 12 on the Big Island, and one resident diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll rises to 471.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: