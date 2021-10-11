Hawaii reports 113 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 113 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Monday, Oct. 11.

There are 69 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, 10 on Maui, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 81,614.

The state death toll rises to 845.

The state stands at 69.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

