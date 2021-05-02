Hawaii reports 113 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 113 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, May 2.

There are 79 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 16 on Maui and five residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 32,580.

The state death toll remains at 483.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: