Hawaii reports 112 COVID cases, 13 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 112 new coronavirus cases, and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

There are 57 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 28 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 18 on Maui, and two diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 84,690.

The state death toll rose to 932.

The state stands at 71.5% of vaccinated residents.

