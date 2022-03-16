HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,092 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday, March 16.

There are 608 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 107 on the Big Island, 160 on Kauai, 122 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai, and 91 diagnosed out of state.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

That brings the state total to 238,764.

The state death toll rose to 1,368.

The state stands at 76.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: