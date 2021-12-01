Hawaii reports 108 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 108 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday, Dec.1.

There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 25 on Maui, and 20 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 87,772.

The state death toll rose to 1,026.

The state stands at 71.4% of vaccinated residents.

