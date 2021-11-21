Hawaii reports 107 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 107 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Sunday, Nov. 21.

There are 49 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on the Big island, 11 on Kauai, 23 on Maui, one on Molokai, 11 diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 86,847.

The state death toll stands at 1,002.

The state stands at 72.3 % of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: