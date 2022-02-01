Hawaii reports 1,068 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,068 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

There are 727 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 140 on the Big Island, 28 on Kauai, five on Lanai, 153 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 14 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 220,356.

The state death toll remains at 1,181.



The state stands at 74.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: