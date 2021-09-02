Hawaii reports 1068 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1068 new coronavirus cases, and 4 new deaths on Thursday, Sept. 2.

There are 724 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 169 on the Big Island, 39 on Kauai, 128 on Maui, and 8 residents diagnosed out of state.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

That brings the state total to 65,025.

The state death toll rises to 606.

The state stands at 63.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: