Hawaii reports 105 Coronavirus cases, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 105 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday, May 15.

That brings state total to 33,637.

There are 79 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 11 on Maui, four on Molokai and six residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll rises to 491.

