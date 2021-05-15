Hawaii reports 105 Coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 105 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday, May 15.

That brings state total to 33,637.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

There are 79 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 11 on Maui, four on Molokai and six residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll rises to 491.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2754 (3)
  • Honolulu: 25,735 (79)
  • Kauai: 307 (1)
  • Maui: 3,560 (11)
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 43 (4)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:1,126 (6)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,229 (7)
  • Deaths: 491 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days:1,123

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories