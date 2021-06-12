Hawaii reports 104 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON 2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 104 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, June 12.

There are 33 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 46 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 18 on Maui, and six diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings the state total to 36,975.

The state death toll remains at 506.

The state stands at 54% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,136 (46)

Honolulu: 27,453 (33)

Kauai: 328 (1)

Maui: 4,582 (18)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 79

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,282 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,381 (3)

Deaths: 506

Cases in the past 14 days: 788

Probable Cases