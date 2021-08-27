Hawaii reports 1,035 COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,035 new coronavirus cases, and 9 new deaths on Friday, Aug. 27.

There are 672 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 184 on the Big Island, 38 on Kauai, zero on Lanai, 120 on Maui, three on Molokai and 18 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 59,613.

The state death toll rises to 582.

The state stands at 62.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: