Hawaii reports 102 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 102 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, July 11.

There are 58 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, 13 on Maui, and 11 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,481.

The state death toll stands at 521.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,353 (12)

Honolulu: 28,311 (58)

Kauai: 417 (8)

Maui: 4,749 (13)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,456 (11)

Required Hospitalization: 2,524 (4)

Deaths: 521

Cases in the past 14 days: 714

Probable Cases