Hawaii reports 101 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 101 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, April 17.

One case on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts as a result of updated information.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 38 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on the Big Island, 36 on Maui and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,270.