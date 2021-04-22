Hawaii reports 101 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 101 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Thursday, April 22.

*As a result of updated information, four cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 77 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, nine on Maui, two on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,658.