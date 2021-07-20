Hawaii reports 100 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 100 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, July 20.

There are 75 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, six on Maui, and three diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,486.

The state death toll stands at 523.

The state stands at 59.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,418 (15)

Honolulu: 28,108 (75)

Kauai: 473 (1)

Maui: 3,988 (6)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 57

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,488 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,585

Deaths: 523

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,235



Probable Cases