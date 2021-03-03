Hawaii receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 27. It is the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the nation.

On March 3, Oahu received 5,900 doses, and the remaining 6,000 doses are being distributed evenly between the Big Island, Maui and Kauai. Each county will receive 2,000 doses.

Department of Education employees are invited to be the first group to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday. Dates and locations for others to get their shot will be announced in the coming days.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the one-shot vaccine could be beneficial for younger people or those who can not easily get a second shot three to four weeks later and people who are considered low-risk for catching severe COVID-19 symptoms.

People 70 and younger could certainly get Johnson & Johnson if they are healthy and have no underlying health issues, Green said.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson all prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. However, the Johnson & Johnson is considered 72% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections, whereas Pfizer and Moderna are 95% effective.