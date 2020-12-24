Hawaii received 33,450 COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 23, here’s how many each County got

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu was the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, with shipments arriving at Queen’s Medical Center last Monday. Since then, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been received by medical facilities across Hawaii.

To date, Hawaii has received a total of 33,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, the following counties have been given the vaccine:

Statewide Phizer: 21,450 Moderna: 12,000



Honolulu County Pfizer: 5,600 Moderna: 6,000



Maui County Phizer: 975 Moderna: 2,000



Kauai County Pfizer: 1,950 Moderna: 2,000



Hawaii County Pfizer: 2,925 Moderna: 2,000



The amount of doses received does not include vaccines given to the Department of Defense.

State officials say allocation decisions are based on several criteria including cold storage capacity and the ability to administer vaccines to frontline healthcare workers. Both vaccines must be administered in two separate doses over a matter of days. The first shot of the Pfizer vaccine provides about 52 percent protection, with up to 95 percent immunity after the second shot.