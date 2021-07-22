Hawaii ranked as fifth safest state during COVID-19, WalletHub study finds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii was named the fifth safest state during COVID-19, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19. According to the study, Hawaii trails behind Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, who have the top four spots.

In order to compile their rankings, WalletHub compared data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five key metrics.

According to the study, Hawaii ranked 19th for positive testing rate, 19th for hospitalization rate, fourth for lowest death rate and second for highest vaccination rate.