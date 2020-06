HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents whose kids attend multi-track public schools on Oahu will convert to a single-track schedule in the fall.

That’s according to the Department of Education.

The change will be in place for at least the first semester of the upcoming school year.

This means all public schools will have the same start day and fall break.

The DOE said it made this change to help parents plan ahead for childcare.

The new school year will be a mix of in-classroom and distance learning.