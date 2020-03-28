Hawaii public libraries extend temporary closure to May 5

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Public Library System extended the temporary closure for its libraries to May 5.

Library Materials

Due dates and holds have been automatically extended.

All items (including DVDs and HotPicks) checked-out starting March 16 th will have a due date of May 13, 2020.

will have a due date of May 13, 2020. No fines will be charged for items due between March 18 – May 6, 2020. For holds that you placed that haven’t been filled yet, we are extending the requests to make sure you still get what you want after libraries reopen.

For holds that are already waiting for you at your favorite library, the system will be extending holds to May 13 th so you can pick them up after libraries reopen.

so you can pick them up after libraries reopen. All email notifications are turned off right now. Notifications will resume once libraries reopen.

No new holds will be taken until reopen.

Library Cards

Library cards with $10 or more in fines and fees will still have access to all of the resources online. And all library cards that have expired will be extended and can be renewed when libraries reopen.

Online Resources

The system is always open at librarieshawaii.org with amazing online resources available to access from home 24/7. Online collection includes: