Hawaii prison reports 37 inmates, 1 staff test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported 37 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) on Saturday, June 5, as a result of the mass testing that is underway at the facility.

A total of 126 inmate test results were received Saturday, 89 of which were negative.

Saturday’s cases brought the total active inmate COVID-19 cases at HCCC to 136 and total active staff cases to 11.

The 38 total positive cases at the prison were reported one day after a disturbance was contained within an inmate housing module at HCCC. Officials are investigating the cause of the unrest.

Officials say 39 staff test results were received Saturday and only one was positive. Click here to learn more about the DPS response to COVID-19 in Hawaii.