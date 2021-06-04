Hawaii prison reports 3 staff members recovered from coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) say three staff members who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and were medically cleared to return to full duty at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Friday, June 4.

There are 99 inmate cases and ten staff cases at HCCC as of Friday, according to the DPS.

Two inmate COVID-19 test results were received Friday, DPS officials said, one was negative and one was inconclusive. Authorities say the inconclusive result will be re-tested.

All inmate movement going out of the facility has been suspended as a precaution while HCCC’s pandemic protocol is enacted. HCCC health care staff, Health Department officials and the Hawaii National Guard are implementing ongoing testing at the facility.

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Friday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 27 negative inmate test results.

Women’s Community Correctional Center: One negative inmate test result.

Maui Community Correctional Center: One negative inmate test result.

Halawa Correctional Facility: One negative inmate test result.

