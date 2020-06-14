Hawaii pitcher Carter Loewen signs free agent deal with San Diego Padres

University of Hawaii redshirt junior Carter Loewen has signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent.

The pitcher announced the deal on his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Proud to say I have signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres. Thank you to all the coaches at Hawaii and everyone who’s helped me get to this point.



Excited to get back to baseball and see what the future… https://t.co/gwbue2DmB3 — Carter Loewen (@carterloewen) June 14, 2020

Following the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, which was reduced from 40 to five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, undrafted players who were eligible to get selected were permitted to sign as free agents starting on Sunday for a maximum of $20,000. Loewen is the first UH player to sign. He is the second Rainbow Warrior joining the pro ranks this week, following junior pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who was selected in the fourth round by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Loewen had a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Rainbow Warriors during the 2020 season, striking out six hitters in 7.1 innings pitched. He struck out three and notched a save at defending national champion Vanderbilt on Feb. 29.

Loewen was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 40th round of the 2016 MLB Draft but chose to attend UH instead.