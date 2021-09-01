Hawaii Paroling Authority to require COVID vaccine before releasing eligible parolees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Hawaii Paroling Authority (HPA) will require eligible inmates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before being released on parole starting Tuesday, Sept. 2.
DPS officials said their Health Care Division staff will administer the vaccines to unvaccinated inmates that choose to get the shot.
Vaccine exemptions may be granted for the following reasons, according to the DPS:
- Due to a medical condition that contraindicates administration of the COVID-19 vaccine
- Due to religious belief, practice or observance
The HPA will review exemption requests on a case-by-case basis and — if it is granted — the parolee will be required to present weekly negative COVID-19 test results after being released into the community.
Click here for more information on DPS’s planning and response to COVID-19.