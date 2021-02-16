Hawaii panel designates COVID-19 relief money for teacher salaries

HONOLULU (AP) — The Legislature’s House education committee has passed legislation compelling the state Department of Education to use federal coronavirus relief money to support public school teacher salaries instead of allocating the funds for tutoring and other uses.

The bill now goes to the House Finance Committee for consideration.

The Senate education committee is also taking up similar legislation.

Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee says the measure is needed to prevent Hawaii’s public schools from losing even more teachers due to the threat of layoffs and pay cuts.

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto says teacher salaries should be covered by permanent funding, not relief money.