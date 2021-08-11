Hawaii Pacific University gives sneak peak into coronavirus protocols

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) will welcome thousands of students from all 50 states and more than 60 countries on Monday, Aug. 23.

School officials showed KHON2 the COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure all students and staff are safe on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

HPU said they saw applications increase from 8,000 to 12,000 in fall 2021 and enrollment went up by 60%.

“We attribute the enrollment increase I think to basically getting our message out about facilities here, about the instruction, about the academic programs. I think it really resonated with people.” John Gotanda, Hawaii Pacific University president

HPU is requiring all student-athletes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel with the Pac-West Conference.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated can only participate in local games and will have to undergo regular testing.