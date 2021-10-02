Hawaii Pacific Health opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Honolulu.

It is located at 777 S. Hotel Street on the corner of Kealamakai Street in the area behind the main Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

It opened on Friday, Oct. 1 administering more than 400 vaccine doses on its first day.

Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.

Appointments are required for third doses; walk-ins are welcome for first and second doses.

Anyone 12-17 years old needs a parent or guardian to get the shot.

You must wear a mask, bring a photo I.D., medical insurance card if you have one, CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card if you have one, and a hard copy of the questionnaire from the website.

To make an appointment visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine. Walk-ins for first and second doses are allowed. Third doses require an appointment.

The Straub Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at 777 S. Hotel Street. Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 (Courtesy: Hawaii Pacific Health)

The Straub Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Parking is free on the top two floors of the Joint Traffic Management Center (JTMC) across from the clinic.