Hawai‘i Pacific Health offering COVID booster shots at these locations this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai‘i Pacific Health began (HPH) offering COVID booster shots at its Oahu and Kauai clinics on Friday, a day following U.S. approval for those with severely weakened immune systems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized the extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to spread. There is no recommendation at this time for those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HPH is offering the booster shot at these locations over the weekend:

OAHU

Kapolei High School – Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kalani High School – Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waipahu High School – Sunday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KAUAI

Hanapepe Neighborhood Center – Friday, Aug. 13, 12 p.m. to -3 p.m.

Wilcox Medical Center – Saturday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hanalei Neighborhood Center – Saturday, Aug. 14, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For the Oahu sites, appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to make an appointment. For the Kauai sites, vaccinations are walk-in only for those dates.

People who qualify for the booster shot include the following: organ transplant recipients, those undergoing treatment for cancer, or those who are diagnosed with conditions that have caused an equivalent level of weakened immune system. HPH said recipients will not need to show proof of a medical condition to get the booster shot, however, they will be asked to attest to their condition.

Although it’s not required to receive the same brand as their previous vaccine doses, it is preferred. You must have received your second dose at least 28 days prior to receiving a third dose. More vaccine locations and appointments will be announced later.