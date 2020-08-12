Hawaii Pacific Health launches coronavirus hotline for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses can call a hotline to find out what they can do if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.
Hawaii Pacific Health has doctors available for guidance on handling COVID-19 workplace exposures.
The doctors can answer these types of questions, and others.
· What to do if employees have been exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.
· What to do if one or more employees tests positive for COVID-19.
· How to determine when it’s safe for employees to return to work.
· How to assure the workplace environment is appropriate for employees to return to work.
The hotline is 808-763-2720.
The hotline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hawai’i Pacific Health has posted their resources on coronavirus online at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/Coronavirus.
