Hawaii Pacific Health launches coronavirus hotline for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Businesses can call a hotline to find out what they can do if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.

Hawaii Pacific Health has doctors available for guidance on handling COVID-19 workplace exposures.

The doctors can answer these types of questions, and others.

· What to do if employees have been exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.

· What to do if one or more employees tests positive for COVID-19.

· How to determine when it’s safe for employees to return to work.

· How to assure the workplace environment is appropriate for employees to return to work.

The hotline is 808-763-2720.

The hotline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawai’i Pacific Health has posted their resources on coronavirus online at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/Coronavirus.

