Hawaii Pacific Health hosts mobile COVID vaccine clinics at McDonald’s on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another round of Hawaii Pacific Health mobile vaccination clinics will be held at several McDonald’s on Oahu beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

The clinics will available for Hawaii residents aged 12 and older. A valid photo ID and vaccination card for those receiving their second or third doses are required.

Walk-ins will be accepted for people receiving their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine; however, appointments will be required for the third dose booster shots. To schedule an appointment, click here.

For a list of locations where kids aged five to 11 can get vaccinated, click here.

Here is a list of all HPH mobile vaccination clinics being hosted at McDonald’s:

Monday, Nov. 8

Nanakuli from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (87-2028 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792)

Kapolei West from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei, HI 96707)

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Ewa Beach — Fort Weaver Road — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (91-919 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706)

Ewa Beach — Laulani Village Shopping Center — fom 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (91-1051 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Beach, HI 96706)

Thursday, Nov 11

Waipahu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (94-212 Leoku Street, Waipahu, HI 96797)

Tuesday, Nov. 16