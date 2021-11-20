Hawai’i Pacific Health hosts keiki drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kapolei High School

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Families went to the Hawai’i Pacific Health Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Through vaccine clinic at Kapolei High School.

The clinic at Kapolei High School was Saturday, Nov. 20. It will also be held on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Parents and guardians can book appointments for the children online for the HPH Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Through vaccine clinics at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine. Click on the “Drive-Through Vaccine Clinic” icon.

The follow up clinic for second doses at Kapolei High School are Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

To get the vaccination at the clinic the child must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian that has ID to show.

Hawai’i Pacific Health Keiki Vax Squad Drive-Through vaccine clinic, Kapolei, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 20,. 2021

Last weekend, HPH held a keiki drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Aloha Stadium where they gave 833 vaccinations to adults, and 471 to children ages 5-11. The second dose for the Aloha Stadium clinic is on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5.