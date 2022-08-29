HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members from the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 honored Hawaii Pacific Health for helping the community during an unknown scary time for the world.

“To see our people here at Hawaii Pacific Health the employees the folks who really extended well beyond themselves to make an impact for the betterment of the community makes me feel good and I know it’ll make them feel good,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health.

Vara said they didn’t just help inside their facilities including Straub, Pali Momi and Kapiolani Medical Center. Hawaii Pacific Health was recognized for running 514 mobile clinics and administering over 300,000 doses of vaccinations statewide.

“You have to reach deep into our communities, look up stream, and address those things that make the greatest social economic impact.” Ray Vara, President and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health.

Hawaii Pacific Health said their staff went through the same things the community had to go through but on top of that they had to come into work, “and in many ways put themselves at risk to care for the people of Hawaii.”

Looking to the future Hawaii Pacific Health said we are adjusting to a new normal.

“I think our state has demonstrated that we’re really at the tip of the spear in terms of how to keep the public health at the forefront during this time,” said Vara.