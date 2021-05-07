Hawaii Pacific Health coronavirus ‘Vax Squad Bus’ coming to Oahu high schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Pacific Health “COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus” will be coming to several Oahu high schools to conduct its new mobile vaccination clinics.

The COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus was made possible through a partnership between the Hawaii Department of Education and Department of Health.

The first on-location clinic from the Vax Squad was held at Waipahu High School on Thursday, May 6. Hawaii Pacific Health’s president and CEO says their mission is to create a healthier Hawaii.

“We are really excited to launch this today as we see these mobile vaccine clinics as the next step that’s needed to help move our community closer to herd immunity. Our mission is to create a healthier Hawai‘i, and we know the critical role vaccinations will play in getting us back to the normal that we once knew. We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to be vaccinated, and that means bringing the vaccines to them in their communities where they live, work and go to school. We also wanted to do it in a way that is innovative and fun and gets people excited about it, especially younger people” Ray Vara, Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO

The mobile vaccination clinic includes a tour bus that was retrofitted to have vaccination stations. The bus is stocked with necessary supplies and equipment to safely administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus will visit the following schools for mobile vaccination clinics:

Kapolei High School: Monday, May 10.

Campbell High School: Tuesday, May 11.

Pearl City High School: Thursday, May 13.

Aiea High School: Friday, May 14.

Radford High School: Monday, May 17.

Moanalua High School: Tuesday, May 18.

Kalani High School: Wednesday, May 19.

Kaimuki High School: Thursday, May 20.

St. Louis High School: Friday, May 21.

Castle High School: Tuesday, May 25.

Appointments must be made to participate in the mobile vaccination clinics. Click here to make an appointment and then click on the “bus” icon to schedule. Second doses will be scheduled after patients received their first dose.

Additional high schools and community locations may have clinics scheduled at a later date.