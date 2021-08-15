Hawaii Pacific Health begins administering COVID booster shots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coronavirus booster shots became available on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Hawaii Pacific Health.

Those who are eligible who would like to get a booster shot immediately can do so at the Hawai‘i Pacific Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Waipahu High School from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster shots on Thursday, Aug. 12, for those with comprimised immune systems.

Clinics are open at multiple locations across Oahu and Kauai. Appointments are not required but officials encourage folks to sign up for one. Attendees must also have received their second dose at least 28 days before getting a booster.

HPH also prefers people get a booster that is the same brand as their previous two doses, but it is not required.

