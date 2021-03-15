Hawaii Pacific Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health hit a milestone on Monday, March 15. 2021.

Lucille Picerno from Aiea received the 100,000th dose at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 2.

The 73-year-old Aiea resident said she’s sharing her experience to encourage others to also get vaccinated.

“I think sharing with the community what I think about getting vaccinated is great to encourage other people to get their vaccination,” said Picerno. “Some people are hesitant but I waited long enough. I see that it’s been working so, I think I’m the 100,000th guinea pig, and this guinea pig is doing good.”

Hawaii Pacific Health started giving vaccines on Dec. 16, 2020 to all of its healthcare workers.

