Hawaii Pacific Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health hit a milestone on Monday, March 15. 2021.

Lucille Picerno from Aiea received the 100,000th dose at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The 73-year-old Aiea resident said she’s sharing her experience to encourage others to also get vaccinated.

“I think sharing with the community what I think about getting vaccinated is great to encourage other people to get their vaccination,” said Picerno. “Some people are hesitant but I waited long enough. I see that it’s been working so, I think I’m the 100,000th guinea pig, and this guinea pig is doing good.”

Hawaii Pacific Health started giving vaccines on Dec. 16, 2020 to all of its healthcare workers.

For more information on the 1C category and how to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mayor Rick Blangiardi looks to streamline city services and help those who can't pay rent

More passenger arrivals brings optimism to tourism industry

Hawaii Pacific Health administers its 100,000th COVID-19 dose

Drier conditions are in the forecast

Consumer Alert: The Better Business Bureau warns flood victims to beware of 'storm chaser' scammers

2 men hospitalized after wrong way collision in McCully

More Top Stories

Trending Stories