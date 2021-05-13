Hawaii Pacific Health administers coronavirus vaccine to those 12 and older at Pier 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health care sites continue to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents as young as 12 years old.

One of those sites was at Hawaii Pacific Health’s mass vaccination site at Pier 2.

KHON2 stopped by the site on Thursday, May 13, and spoke with Dr. Melinda Ashton, who shared her thoughts on the vaccination progress with the younger age group.

“If they’re vaccinated, the CDC says those quarantines are not necessary, even if they’re exposed, so what it does, is it allows, that continual threat of interruption of their school, of their sports team or their other activities to go away.” Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health chief quality officer

Hawaii Pacific Health’s mobile Vax Squad Bus began accepting children 12 and up Thursday, along with CVS and Kaiser Permanente.