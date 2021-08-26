Hawai’i Pacific Health adds second COVID-19 Vax Squad bus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i Pacific Health (HPH) debuted a new shuttle bus as part of its COVID-19 Vax Squad on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The new bus is the second in HPH’s mobile fleet, and its purpose is to provide vaccination clinics around O’ahu due to an increase in demand for vaccines.

“Our best defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” said HPH President and CEO Ray Vara. “This second bus will allow our team to help meet that demand and get more people in our communities vaccinated, especially in areas of need like West O‘ahu where obstacles to getting vaccinated may be challenging for residents.”

HPH reported the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all of its mobile vaccine clinic locations. There will be more than 20 mobile clinics scheduled through December.

Clinics scheduled Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29:

Campbell Industrial Park – Par Hawaii — Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— Friday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ward Village (Victoria Ward Park) — Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

— Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon. Waikele Shopping Center — Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aloha Stadium Swap Meet — Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first bus launched on Thursday, May 6, and was stationed at several locations around the island including school campuses, shopping centers and neighborhood parks.