Hawaii outpaces rest of nation in COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities, survey says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities in Hawaii are demonstrating vaccination rates far higher than the national average.

That’s according to a report by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, an industry trade association.

The report revealed that Hawaii is vaccinating an average 78% of their staff against COVID-19, while the national average is 38%. In addition, three Hawaii facilities had 100% of their staff vaccinated, and 13 facilities had more than 90% of staff vaccinated.

The numbers demonstrate that more healthcare staff are seeking vaccination as comfort levels with vaccines grow. Most found that vaccination rates rose when they reached the second of the three clinics planned as part of the federal pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff, the report said.

According to Hilton Raethel, the Association’s president and CEO, the results also show how well Hawaii’s larger long-term providers are doing in getting their staff vaccinated.

“It’s a testament to their hard work in educating staff and working with our federal partners and the Hawaii Department of Health to vaccinate both staff and residents,” Raethel said. “They have also found that vaccination rates rise over time, as more healthcare staff become comfortable with being vaccinated for COVID-19, and have opportunities to receive the vaccine at subsequent clinics.”

Survey responses were received from 41 of the state’s 45 nursing facilities, or approximately 91% of Hawaii’s licensed nursing facilities. Ten of the state’s 18 assisted living facilities and five adult residential care homes were also included in the survey.