Hawaii opts in for 300-a-week federal unemployment, with wave of new claims ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige has decided to accept a federal unemployment bonus that partially, and temporarily, replaces half of the $600-a-week that expired in July. The move comes as the Hawaii Department of Labor was already expecting a flood of calls and claims from the upcoming Oahu shutdown.

Payments to people on unemployment went off the cliff in the last week of July, as a federal $600 weekly “FPUC” bonus that came to be known as a “plus up” expired nationwide. President Trump offered states a temporary $300-a-month bump, but Ige had stalled on accepting it until now.

“I will be sending a letter to say that the State of Hawaii will be participating in that program,” Ige said on Aug. 25 during a press conference announcing the Oahu shutdown.

Called LWA for “Lost Wages Assistance,” it should cover from the week ending August 1st for a short time, until the sooner of Dec. 26 or whenever FEMA’s grant funding for LWA runs out. Congress may decide meanwhile whether to pass a relief package to pay a bonus of a different amount for an extended term.

“Unlike the FPUC program that ended in July, LWA is a grant with a finite amount of funding. When FEMA exhausts its grant funding, it will no longer have the resources to provide LWA payments and the program will end,” the Governor’s Office explained in a statement. “If the federal program does not exhaust the LWA grant funding, payments will end on Dec. 26, 2020.”

LWA requires a $100 state match, so people are not eligible if their state “weekly benefit amount,” PUA payment, or any other unemployment payment is below $100 a week.

“There are some adjustments we have to make with our mainframe as well as our web application to accept this new program into our system,” said Anne Eustaquio, acting Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. “We are working diligently right now.”

Unemployment claims volume had been leveling off in recent months, with about 4,000 new claims coming in per week. The labor department expects a huge influx of new or renewed claims on Oahu with the latest shutdown ahead.

“We are looking at spinning something up to help with the calls,” Eustaquio said, “and I’m hoping to have that up shortly as well.”

Not only are there thousands of new filings expected, but many who thought they were back on their feet could be laid of again. Businesses that have been able to stretch here and there offering partial employment are throwing in the towel more and more, meaning permanent layoff filings for part-time workers. A carousel of new charts, videos and how-to’s walk people through all those scenarios on the DLIR website.

“We made sure that the videos are up and running and up to date,” Eustaquio said. “Individuals who haven’t filed and this is totally brand new to them, they’re worried they’re scared, it’s a daunting process. Some individuals are going to have to reactivate their claim so there’s a chart on how to do that. Some will have to change their status, some will be laid off permanently instead of just partially.”

For those who have been on unemployment since the spring, there’s another critical crossroads ahead. Unemployment insurance usually only lasts 26 weeks, meaning February and March filers are nearing the end. There’s a way to stretch it another 13 weeks but the extension must be activated using what’s called “Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation” or PEUC.

“It should go pretty smoothly,” Eustaquio said, “as long as they were filing, everything is OK, they haven’t left for any reason such as misconduct or voluntarily left.”

The system buckled under the landslide of claims the first time around with the spring statewide shutdown. With this Oahu shutdown, the labor department says existing claimants and new filers should not see a repeat.

“It’s running much more optimally,” Eustaquio said, “our web application as well as our mainframe. We’re able to take in more claims. It’s running smoothly.”

