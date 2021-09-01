Hawaii officials urge people to act responsibly during Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Irresponsible social gatherings reported during the height of the COVID pandemic have prompted the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to hold a news conference in advance of the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The DLNR Divisions of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and State Parks (DSP) and University of Hawaii will be speaking at 1 p.m. Wednesday to provide updates on the investigation involving hundreds of people attending an illegal event in East Oahu last Saturday.

Approximately 300 to 400 people were at a gathering at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline without a mask and not socially distanced. Four people were cited for having unpermitted generators and sound equipment in the park. DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said most of the attendees were college aged.

He released this statement last weekend:

“I hope that social media influencers and trusted adults, like parents and teachers, might be able to talk some sense into anyone contemplating organizing or attending a large gathering of this sort. Clearly, every person who attended the Kaiwi party could have been cited for violating the county’s current rule that restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 or fewer people. It is long past the time for law enforcement and health experts to have to warn people about the risks associated with big, unpermitted gatherings anywhere in Hawai’i. I and many others take an extremely dim view of the dim-witted, selfish behaviors of irresponsible people, no matter their ages.”

On Wednesday, Redulla reiterated this message and encouraged those who have information about last weekend’s event to come forward.

“It’s unbelievable that anyone at this time in the pandemic believes it’s a good idea to promote or attend a gathering like this,” he said. “We’re continuing to investigate the genesis of this gathering and continue to receive tips about who promoted it.”

“We need more manpower and resources to interfere with these gatherings,” Curt Cottrell, DSP Administrator, added. “The public can simply act in a responsible manner and we don’t need law enforcement.”

UH President David Lassner said the school is investigating to identify students who may have been involved in the Kaiwi gathering. He urges attendees to get tested and isolate to protect their family and friends.