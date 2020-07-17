Hawaii officials to discuss state’s quarantine enforcement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s quarantine enforcement on Thursday, July 16, at 4:30 p.m.
Attorney General Clare Connors and Deputy Chief Special Agent Paul Jones from the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division will also speak at this meeting.
The livestream will be added to this post before the stream begins.
