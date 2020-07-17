Hawaii officials to discuss state’s quarantine enforcement

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii Gov. David Ige speaks to reporters at the state Department of Health’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. Ige said Monday, July 13, 2020, he will wait another month to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers who test negative for COVID-19, citing increasing virus cases in Hawaii, “uncontrolled” outbreaks in several U.S. mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s quarantine enforcement on Thursday, July 16, at 4:30 p.m.

Attorney General Clare Connors and Deputy Chief Special Agent Paul Jones from the Attorney General’s Office Investigations Division will also speak at this meeting.

The livestream will be added to this post before the stream begins.

