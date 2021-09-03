Hawaii officials to announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Gov. David Ige will be holding a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, will be joining the governor to answer questions.

Ige is urging everyone to behave responsibly during the holiday weekend, calling the delta variant’s impact on Hawaii hospitals “unprecedented and disastrous.”

In a video statement released on Thursday, he said: “Your choices can help our community prevent the worst-case scenario in our hospital system. Please act responsibly this holiday weekend and moving forward – as we battle this highly transmissible and deadly virus. Do it – for the sake of your family, our community and our state.”

The governor and county mayors have been asking residents to avoid large gatherings and close contacts as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Ige even suggested setting self-imposed curfews and limiting certain high-risk activities as hospitals reach their limits. He hasn’t issued any mandates or restrictions for this weekend, but that could change with Friday’s announcement.

On the Big Island, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said those caught breaking the rules will be fined $250, as the island continues to have the highest positivity rate in the state.

DOCARE officers will also be out in force throughout the weekend, seizing any equipment used to facilitate large gathering if necessary. That includes generators, sound equipment, and tents.

State officials are also reminding people about the dangers of driving under the influence of a substance, as hospitals continue struggling with capacity levels.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Dr. James Ireland told KHON2 that calls are nonstop for COVID patients, along with injured hikers and beachgoers who need to be rescued. He said those calls lead to more patients at hospitals during a time when many facilities are already stretched thin.

On Friday, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel shared new hospitalization data during the Senate Special COVID-19 Committee Informational Briefing.

He said Hawaii hit a new record with 446 COVID patients currently hospitalized statewide. There are also 224 adult ICU patients.

“It is very possible that some of our hospitals would be operating under crisis standards of care right now if we did not have this FEMA funded staff in the hospitals,” Raethel said.

According to Raethel, several hospitals are above licensed ICU bed capacity, including Queen’s Medical Center (Punchbowl), Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub, Wahiawa, Kuakini Medical Center and Hilo Medical Center. Two additional hospitals are at capacity.

“That means that every hospital on Oahu with ICU beds, except for Tripler and Kapiolani, is at or over their ICU capacity,” he said during the briefing.

Watch the Senate Special COVID-19 Committee Informational Briefing below:

To report an illegal gathering, call the DLNR hotline at 643-DLNR (3567) or send photos/videos via their DLNRTip app. Tips are completely anonymous.

