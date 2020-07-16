Hawaii officials prepare for trans-Pacific travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With the reopening of tourism now pushed back to September 1, officials are now trying to iron out the detail of reopening trans-Pacific travel.

It was the topic of discussion at a special Senate Committee hearing on Wednesday, July 15.

Attorney General Clare Connors says that among the changes will be replacing the mandatory travel form with one that’s similar to the one being used for inter-island screening.

