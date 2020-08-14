Hawaii nursing homes face fed test mandate with COVID positive-rate surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in the community has been climbing steeply since July, averaging more than 6 percent over the past week. That may put the state’s nursing homes under new federal testing requirements. Always Investigating looks at how Hawaii is preparing to comply.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says anywhere with community spread above 5 percent of tests coming back positive must begin testing all nursing home staff on a weekly basis. That has dozens of center-based facilities looking at what that means for them. Meanwhile, the regulations don’t touch the majority of Hawaii’s in-care seniors in community homes and smaller congregate settings.

After months hovering at or below just 1 percent of statewide COVID tests coming back positive, that rate has rocketed upward especially the past several weeks, averaging 6.2 percent over just the past 7 days alone.

Just as the rate of spread started taking off in Hawaii in late July, the federal centers for CMS announced July 22: “CMS will begin requiring, rather than recommending, that all nursing homes in states with a 5% positivity rate or greater test all nursing home staff each week.This new staff testing requirement will enhance efforts to keep the virus from entering and spreading through nursing homes by identifying asymptomatic carriers.”

The Hawaii Department of Health told Always Investigating: “We have not seen specific federal guidance on stepped-up testing when a percentage of tests conducted are positive.”

There are 3,700 residents at nearly 50 facilities under dual CMS and state regulation. They are members of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH), which is watching the new federal move closely.

“One of the questions is does the rate need to be over 5 percent for a week, two weeks, what period of time?” Said Hilton Raethel, HAH president. “The rate does fluctuate, it obviously does fluctuate depending on how much testing we do as well. It doesn’t mean that we disagree with this guidance at all, but we are reacting to it.”

The feds started sending out the first shipments of what will be 15,000 test devices to nursing homes nationwide to support the mandate.

“To date we do not have a single machine in Hawaii that has come into a nursing facility in Hawaii as a result of this federal initiative, and it’s primarily because we have been doing such a good job of managing cover in our long-term care facilities that we do not have enough illness and or deaths to warrant the machines,” Raethel said. “We will get them eventually, but we don’t know when that eventually is.”

The machines are an antigen test, which one of Hawaii’s leading COVID test providers says has its drawbacks.

“Antigen testing is only effective when you’re actively shedding gate virus. It’s effective for a 4-to-7-day window,” explained Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group. “By the time you’re picking it up with the antigen testing, guess what? You’re spreading it everywhere.”

Miscovich says many facilities already got a head-start on frequent staff testing using the more reliable PCR nose and throat swab method.

“We’re already doing this at a lot of the nursing homes. Arcadia, Craigside, we’re working with Hale Nani, working with Pearl City,” Miscovich said. “I can tell you without breaking their confidence, we’ve got 10 other care facilities, they’re already there. They’re not waiting for it because they’re just trying to do it preventively.”

The testing mandate is just for staff at this time. The state Department of Health says recommendations for residents is one baseline test, with capacity to test all if a senior or a staff is symptomatic and to continue testing all in the building weekly after any positive until all are negative.

The Kokua Council, an advocacy group for Hawaii seniors, on Wednesday demanded more action from state on testing, contact-tracing and other preventive measures for Hawaii’s kupuna.

Raethel says weekly asymptomatic resident testing would only happen if a less invasive and more reliable quick-test is developed.

“When you think about our residents, these older patients, many of them frail, some with dementia, some with Alzheimer’s,” Raethel explained, “it can be very, very challenging to do this type of widespread testing when there’s not symptomology among the population.”

Besides testing, the nursing facilities in Hawaii remain firm on prevention strategies such as no-visitor policies, screening every staff and vendor who comes and goes, and monitoring residents for symptoms.

“We’ve had a couple of small spreads but we have not had any facility in Hawaii that has had spread throughout the whole facility,” Raethel said, “which we are very thankful for, and there has not been a single death to date that has been directly tied to a nursing home in Hawaii.”

Hawaii is unlike the rest of the nation in that the majority of island seniors in facility-based care are in smaller community care or foster homes outside of federal regulation, in greater total numbers than those in skilled nursing facilities and the large-center based care that falls under the dual federal-state regulatory umbrella. The care homes aren’t under the nationwide testing mandate, which makes that gap in protocol potentially larger in Hawaii than anywhere else.

“We are talking to them, we are helping to support them,” Raethel explained of the care homes, which are not part of the HAH membership. “We are collaborating with the AARP, for example, in terms of ensuring they have appropriate PPE and other supplies that they need.”

